Construction of new Samaria town resumes

Interior Minister Aryeh Deri announces work on first new Samaria town in 25 years to be renewed Monday morning.

Work on the planned town of Amichai in Samaria will resume Monday morning, ending a month-long hiatus on building in what will be Israel’s first officially sanctioned new town in Judea and Samaria in a quarter century.

Amichai, which was planned as a replacement town for the 42 families evicted during the demolition of Amona in February, was authorized by the Civil Administration in June.

Two weeks later, workers broke ground at the site of Amichai, near the community of Shiloh.

In early August, however, construction was halted in Amichai, representatives of the former Amona residents said, “due to bureaucratic complications and budgetary constraints."

On Sunday, however, Interior Minister Aryeh Deri (Shas) informed representatives of the evicted Amona residents that work on Amichai would be resumed Monday morning.

The move comes exactly one week after the cabinet allocated funds for Amichai’s construction. Funding for Amichai will be provided to the Binyamin Regional Council through the Interior Ministry.