15:23 Reported News Briefs Elul 16, 5777 , 07/09/17 Elul 16, 5777 , 07/09/17 'I know why people dislike Kushner. Oldest reason in the world.' Noted author explains 'why every American who cherishes freedom should forever thank Jared Kushner.' Commentary. Read More Read more ► ◄ Last Briefs