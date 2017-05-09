09:38 Reported News Briefs Elul 14, 5777 , 05/09/17 Elul 14, 5777 , 05/09/17 Shai Brosh is the former commando suspected in sub case It has been disclosed that former naval commando commander Shai Brosh is the retired officer who was interrogated on suspicion of involvement in alleged improprieties in Israel's purchase of submarines and other naval vessels from Germany. Read more ► ◄ Last Briefs