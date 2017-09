16:43 Reported News Briefs Elul 13, 5777 , 04/09/17 Elul 13, 5777 , 04/09/17 Promoting solution for Lithuanian Jewish property restitution Read more Deputy Foreign Minister Tzipi Hotovely met Lithuanian Foreign Minister Linas Antanas Linkevičius today. They discussed relations between the two countries and other political issues. ► ◄ Last Briefs