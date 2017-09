Famous German Holocaust denier Ursula Haverbeck has entered prison for 18 months after losing her appeal to delay imposition of sentence.

The sentence was announced about a year ago by a court in Detmold, Germany on a conviction for saying that the Auschwitz-Birkenau extermination camp was only a labor camp in connection with the trial of Nazi officer Reinhold Henning. The 88-yar-old Haverbeck is a repeat offender.

