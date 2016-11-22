German Holocaust denier convicted a third time

88-year-old Ursula Haverbeck sentenced to two-and-a-half years in prison after claiming Auschwitz was never used for mass extermination.

88-year-old Holocaust denier Ursula Haverbeck was once again sentenced on Monday to two-and-a-half years in prison on charges of sedition relating to her claim that Auschwitz was never used for mass extermination, the dpa news agency reported.

Haverbeck, who has been dubbed the "Nazi grandma", wrote several contributions to the magazine Stimme des Reiches (lit. Voice of the Reich), in which she denied the existence of the Holocaust, according the report.

She showed no indications that she was about to change her views, however, as in her closing words in the trial, she spoke of an "Auschwitz lie", and again claimed the Nazi camp was not an extermination camp, but instead merely a labor camp.

Judge Christoph Neelsen said in his sentencing speech that Haverbeck refused to see reason and explicitly denied the Holocaust, according to dpa.

Immediately following the court's decision, Haverbeck said she plans to appeal.

In September, Haverbeck was convicted by the Detmold state court of Holocaust denial and sentenced to eight months in prison.

In 2015, Haverbeck was sentenced to 10 months in prison after she defended former SS sergeant Oskar Groening, also known as the “Bookkeeper of Auschwitz”, outside his trial.

She remains free as she appeals those two sentences as well.