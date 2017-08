21:29 Reported News Briefs Elul 6, 5777 , 28/08/17 Elul 6, 5777 , 28/08/17 Former chief rabbi may become former rabbi The Chief Rabbinate of Israel has announced that it has begun the process of revoking the title of rabbi from former Ashekenazi Chief Rabbi Yona Metzger, who was convicted of bribery offenses. Read more ► ◄ Last Briefs