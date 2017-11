20:54 Reported News Briefs Elul 5, 5777 , 27/08/17 Elul 5, 5777 , 27/08/17 Prison, fine for relatives of Halamish stabber The military court in Judea convicted on Sunday five relatives of Omar Al-Abed, the terrorist who carried out the murder of three people in Halamish, on charges of failing to prevent an offense, because they knew of his intention to carry out the attack and did not act to update the security authorities, as required, in order to prevent this. Read more ► ◄ Other archived news briefs:Aug 27, 08:54 PM, 8/27/2017