18:29 Reported News Briefs Av 28, 5777 , 20/08/17 Av 28, 5777 , 20/08/17 Remand of would-be Netanya stabber extended 4 days The Petah Tikva Magistrates Court has extended by four days, the detention of the Palestinian Authority resident who planned to carry out a stabbing attack in Netanya.