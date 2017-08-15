A car intentionally dashed into a restaurant Monday night in Sept-Sorts, Seine-et-Marne, east of Paris, killing at least a girl, and wounding eight others, several in serious condition.
The perpetrator was immediately arrested.
News BriefsAv 22, 5777 , 14/08/17
1 dead, 8 wounded in French ramming attack
