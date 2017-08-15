PA state a greater threat than a 3rd intifada

A Palestinian Authority state could present a far greater threat to Israel than a third intifada or persistent terrorism, according to Louis René Beres is Emeritus Professor of International Law at Purdue ​​​​​​University.

In a paper entitled, "The Potentially Existential Threat to Israel from 'Palestine'," published Monday on the website of the Begin-Sadat Center for Strategic Studies, Professor Beres says, "This threat, which would further exacerbate the area’s correlation of forces, is potentially existential. Under certain circumstances, Palestinian statehood could meaningfully enlarge the prospects of both mega-terror attacks and regional nuclear war."

