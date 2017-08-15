21:19
Shlomit Malka released from the hospital

Model Shulamit Malka has been released from Ichilov Hospital in Tel Aviv, where she was sent after suffering injuries in an electric-scooter accident.

Malka was released at her request after the medical team gave permission.

