22:22 Reported News Briefs Av 6, 5777 , 29/07/17 Av 6, 5777 , 29/07/17 Dimona mayor to give 101 acres to illegal Bedouin community Read more Dimona mayor forces local coalition to vote in favor of handing city land to neighboring Arabs, ignores wishes of local residents. ► ◄ Last Briefs