Radical cleric: We won't compromise on Temple Mount

Sheikh Raed Salah, head of the northern branch of the Islamic Movement which was outlawed several years ago, said on Monday that Israeli Arabs and Palestinian Arabs will not compromise in any way on the issue of security on the Temple Mount.

"The [electronic inspection that was placed at the entrance to the Temple Mount] is only one of the tools used by the occupation, and therefore we demand that these gates that were placed in the Al-Aqsa Mosque be removed as a preliminary step toward the end of the occupation,” he said.