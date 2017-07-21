Mattis: I assume ISIS leader is alive

U.S. Defense Secretary Jim Mattis said on Friday he assumes that Islamic State (ISIS) leader Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi is still alive.

"I think that he's alive, and I'll believe otherwise when we know we've killed him. But we're going after him … we assume he's alive," Mattis told reporters at the Pentagon, according to Reuters..

