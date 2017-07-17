Abbas: China can make contribution to peace process

Palestinian Authority (PA) chairman Mahmoud Abbas, who will visit China this week, told the Xinhua news agency in an interview on Sunday that he believes China could make a positive contribution to help achieve peace and stability in the Middle East and to promote the development of the political process in the region.

Abbas said that during his meeting with Chinese President Xi Jinping, he will place an emphasis on the four-point proposal put forward by Xi in May 2013 for a solution to the conflict with Israel.