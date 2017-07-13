Security protest at Amos Junction on Friday

Women in Green for Israel's Tomorrow are urging people to come to the Amos Junction (the T intersection) on Friday at 11:15 am to protest the situation and demand the restoration of security in Gush Etzion, following this week's ramming attack in which a soldier was wounded.

A media release by the group said that "the most offensive thing is the funeral procession that was held for the dead terrorist. Dozens of Arab vehicles with PLO flags, honking continuously, traveled wildly on the main traffic arteries of Gush Etzion, blocking traffic. Woe to any Jew who was caught up in the middle of this procession