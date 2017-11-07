The Border Police have announced the arrest of two suspects Monday evening on suspicion of receiving 100 kilograms of a substance suspected of being hashish received from 15 people on the other side of the Egyptian border.
News BriefsTamuz 17, 5777 , 11/07/17
Suspected drug smugglers arrested on Egyptian border
