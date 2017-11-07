Massive drug bust on Egypt-Israel border

Egyptian drug smugglers toss 100 kilos of hashish over Israel's southern security fence to dealers on the Israeli side.

Israeli police foiled a major transfer of drugs from Egypt into Israel Monday night, nabbing two drug smugglers and large quantities of hashish which had been smuggled across the Israel-Egypt frontier.

A police spokesperson reported Tuesday that undercover police units operating in southern Israel on the border with Egypt successfully intercepted a shipment of drugs which had been smuggled through the Sinai Peninsula and across Israel’s southern border.

A total of 100 kilograms of hashish was seized in the operation, and two drug smugglers arrested. In addition, authorities confiscated equipment used by the suspects during the transfer, including night vision goggles.

According to the police spokesperson, undercover police set up an ambush on the border ahead of the transfer to intercept the drugs.

Fifteen individuals on the Egyptian side of the border approached the security fence, using ladders to reach the top of the fence. From there, the 15 smugglers through packages over the fence to the two suspects who were waiting on the Israeli side.

After the packages of hashish were thrown over to the suspects, police officers made their move, arresting the two smugglers on the Israeli side of the fence and seizing the drug shipment.

Police spokesperson Drugs seized in bust on Israel-Egypt border