20:42 Reported News Briefs Tamuz 9, 5777 , 03/07/17 Tamuz 9, 5777 , 03/07/17 Delays at Ben Gurion Airport The movement of planes over Ben-Gurion Airport's air space was limited this evening due to security activity.



There were delays in takeoffs and landings. Eleven flights were delayed as the airport sought to get back on schedule. ► ◄ Last Briefs