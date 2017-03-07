United States President Donald Trump said, Monday morning, "Spoke yesterday with the King of Saudi Arabia about peace in the Middle-East."
Writing on the Twitter social network, he continued, "Interesting things are happening!"
|
15:19
Reported
News BriefsTamuz 9, 5777 , 03/07/17
Trump on Middle East: Interesting things are happening
United States President Donald Trump said, Monday morning, "Spoke yesterday with the King of Saudi Arabia about peace in the Middle-East."
Writing on the Twitter social network, he continued, "Interesting things are happening!"
Last Briefs