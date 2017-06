A 30-year-old woman and her 12-year-old daughter were seriously injured on Thursday night in a fire that broke out in a Tel Aviv apartment.

The two were evacuated to the Tel Hashomer Hospital with second and third degree burns to 60% of their bodies.

Firefighters were able to extinguish the flames, and the building was evacuated. The two victims were taken for medical treatment at the Tel Hashomer Hospital.

