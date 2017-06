18:23 Reported News Briefs Sivan 24, 5777 , 18/06/17 Sivan 24, 5777 , 18/06/17 IDF: Hummer overturned to avoid dangerous Arab car An initial investigation into Sunday afternoon's overturning of a military jeep in the Hevron area, in which two soldiers were lightly injured, indicates that it had deviated from its course after a vehicle with a Palestinian Authority license plate came in front of it and traveled dangerously. ► ◄ Last Briefs