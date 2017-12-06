20:20 Reported News Briefs Sivan 18, 5777 , 12/06/17 Sivan 18, 5777 , 12/06/17 UN agency puts Jerusalem in 'The State of Palestine' The United Nations Office for Project Services has posted a job on its website seeking a project manager for its Jerusalem office. The "duty station" designated for the job was "Jerusalem, Palestine (State of)." Read more ► ◄ Last Briefs