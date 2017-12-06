The United Nations Office for Project Services has posted a job on its website seeking a project manager for its Jerusalem office. The "duty station" designated for the job was "Jerusalem, Palestine (State of)."
Sivan 18, 5777 , 12/06/17
UN agency puts Jerusalem in 'The State of Palestine'
