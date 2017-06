13:18 Reported News Briefs Sivan 14, 5777 , 08/06/17 Sivan 14, 5777 , 08/06/17 Attack on officer was to avenge terrorist's death Additional details are being revealed from the recent arrest of four Jaljuliya residents on suspicion of planning an attack on an Israeli military officer. The attack was intended to avenge the March shooting death of senior Hamas terrorist Mazen Faqha in Gaza. Read more ► ◄ Last Briefs