Embassy: We waited 69 years - we'll wait 70 years

Housing Minister Yoav Galant said on Tuesday that even if United States President Donald Trump decides to postpone the transfer of the American embassy from Tel Aviv to Jerusalem, it will not be too severe a step for Israel.

Interviewed by Israel Defense Forces Radio, the retired general said, "It's hard to give feelings. We are fed [information] by the same sources and the sources say it will probably be postponed, and if we postpone it for a certain period of time, we will wait. We waited 69 years - we will wait 70 years."