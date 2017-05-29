21:01 Reported News Briefs Sivan 4, 5777 , 29/05/17 Sivan 4, 5777 , 29/05/17 Report: MK Slomiansky intends to retire at end of term A day after his police interrogation on allegations of sexual harassment, Member of Knesset Nissan Slominski (Jewish Home) intends to leave the political world at the end of a 12-year term, according to Channel 10 Television.



