AG bans demonstrations at homes of haredi recruiters Attorney General Avichai Mandelblit has banned haredi-religious demonstrations against those responsible for recruiting ultra-Orthodox men to the Israel Defense Forces, according to Channel 2 Television.



In a letter to the police commissioner, Mandelblit wrote, "There is no room to grant a license for demonstrations. We must also act against participants who do not comply with dispersal orders."