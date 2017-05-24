Abbas to Trump: Willing to begin peace talks

Palestinian Authority (PA) chairman Mahmoud Abbas told U.S. President Donald Trump during their meeting Tuesday in Bethlehem that he is willing to begin peace negotiations with Israel right away, the White House said in a readout of their meeting.

“President Trump again stressed his belief that peace between Israelis and Palestinians is possible. President Trump and President Abbas reaffirmed their commitment to reach for a genuine and lasting peace between Palestinians and Israelis,” said the statement.