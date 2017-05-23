Manchester law authorities have told CNN that the explosion in the auditorium is probably a suicide bombing.
According to the report, a man seen on the scene was apparently identified as the terrorist who carried out the attack.
|
07:12
Reported
News BriefsIyar 27, 5777 , 23/05/17
Report: Manchester suicide bomber identified
Manchester law authorities have told CNN that the explosion in the auditorium is probably a suicide bombing.
According to the report, a man seen on the scene was apparently identified as the terrorist who carried out the attack.
Last Briefs