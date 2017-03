12:18 Reported News Briefs Adar 16, 5777 , 14/03/17 Adar 16, 5777 , 14/03/17 2-hour health strike Wednesday to protest murder Chairman Avi Nissenkorn of the Histadrut Labor Federation has announced that all of the health care system across the country will be on strike on Wednesday from 8:00 am to 10: 00 following the murder of nurse Tova Carrero at a health-fund clinic in Holon on Tuesday.



