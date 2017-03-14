Woman torched to death in Holon health service clinic

A woman in her 50s died after a 78-year-old patient allegedly torched her room in a Holon medical center. The suspect fled and was caught.

A health worker died Tuesday morning in a fire at a health service clinic in Holon. Large forces of MDA paramedics and police were rushed to the scene.

The woman, Tova Kararo, served as a nurse in the clinic. Initial investigations stated that the suspect was upset at treatment he received from her and left the clinic in anger.

The suspect then returned to the Kupat Holim branch and poured gasoline in the room where Kararo was sitting and then lit the gasoline. MDA paramedics who arrived at the scene established her death. The suspect had fled the scene.

A senior MDA paramedic, Ofir Parantaki, said that "when we arrived at the scene we noticed thick smoke. After the fire was subdued, a woman in her forties was located in the building without any signs of life. We established her death and treated three other shock victims who were evacuated to Wolfson hospital."

Police are reporting that a 78-year-old suspect has been arrested by police in the area on suspicion of involvement in the clinic torching. Investigation of the incident is continuing.