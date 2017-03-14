The suspect in the burning death of a health-fund nurse in Holon is a Holocaust survivor, according to Channel 10 Television.
He reportedly received a flu vaccine two weeks ago, felt ill and thought that the deceased poisoned him.
11:44
Reported
Adar 16, 5777 , 14/03/17
Report: Holon suspect a Holocaust survivor
