09:27 Reported News Briefs Adar 16, 5777 , 14/03/17 Adar 16, 5777 , 14/03/17 Woman dies in Holon health-fund fire A woman died Tuesday morning in a fire at a branch of a health-maintenance organization on Kaplan Street in Holon, south of Tel Aviv. Full story



