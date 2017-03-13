Two police officers were wounded in a stabbing attack in the Lions Gate in Jerusalem early Monday morning.
The terrorist was neutralized. The policemen were evacuated to the Hadassah Ein Kerem Hospital.
News BriefsAdar 15, 5777 , 13/03/17
Two police officers wounded in Jerusalem attack
