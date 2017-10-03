Two men shot dead two people and seriously injured a third at a cafe in Basel, Switzerland, on Thursday evening.
Police did not provide information on a possible motive. The suspects fled the scene and a search for them is underway.
News BriefsAdar 12, 5777 , 10/03/17
Switzerland: Two killed in shooting in cafe in Basel
