Two people shot dead at Swiss cafe

Two men shoot dead two people and seriously injure a third at a cafe in Basel. Motive unknown.

Two men shot dead two people and seriously injured a third on Thursday night at a cafe in Basel, Switzerland, police said, according to AFP.

“Two men came into Cafe 56” around 8:15 pm local time “and fired several rounds of shots,” police said in a statement.

“Two customers were killed. Another is in a critical condition,” the statement added.

No details were provided in the statement about a possible motive for the shooting.

The assailants were on the run following the shooting, according to police, who said they had headed in the direction of the railway station after the attack.

“The reason behind the attack is not yet known and will be investigated,” the Basel prosecutor’s office said in a statement.

Shootings are rare in Switzerland, but men who have done military service are allowed to keep their weapons at home, noted AFP.

The number of weapons held at home is believed to be two million for a population of eight million, according to Swiss press.

Last August, a 34-year-old woman died in a burning and stabbing attack on a Swiss train that was travelling in the north-eastern part of the country.

A 27-year-old Swiss man with no immigration history poured flammable liquid in a train, setting fire to one of the coaches, and then began stabbing passengers.

Police said at the time there was no indication of terrorism in that attack.