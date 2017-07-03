A man who came to the Tunnels Checkpoint south of Jerusalem with stab wounds to his upper body has been evacuated to Shaarei Tzedek Hospital.
Police are checking if the stabbing was a terror incident.
Adar 9, 5777 , 07/03/17
Tunnels Checkpoint victim evacuated to hospital
