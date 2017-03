Man wounded in stabbing attack near southern entrance to Jerusalem.

A man in his early 40s was stabbed just south of Jerusalem at approximately 11:15 Tuesday morning, on Route 60 near the tunnel checkpoint.

MDA emergency first responders were called to the scene and provided first aid to the victim. The man was subsequently evacuated to Shaarei Tzedek Hospital in Jerusalem

The stabbing victim is conscious, and his injuries have been described as light.