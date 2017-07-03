11:29 Reported News Briefs Adar 9, 5777 , 07/03/17 Adar 9, 5777 , 07/03/17 Terror stabbing claimed near the Tunnels Checkpoint A 40-year old man came to the Tunnels Checkpoint, south of Jerusalem, Tuesday morning, claiming he was stabbed by an Arab who fled the scene. The Magen David Adom emergency service says he suffered light wounds to his upper body. Read more



► ◄ Last Briefs