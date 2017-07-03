Iranian vessels have 'close encounter' with American ship

Iranian military vessels had a close encounter with a U.S. surveillance ship in what U.S. officials on Monday told CBS News was both an “unsafe” and “unprofessional” maneuver by the Iranians in the strategic Strait of Hormuz.

The encounter took place on Saturday, according to the report. It involved the USNS Invincible, which is outfitted with sonar to track submarines and radar to monitor missile tests. The ship was transiting the Strait of Hormuz when it was forced to change its course to avoid a small group of Iranian Revolutionary Guard fast boats that had positioned themselves in front of it.