19:40 Reported News Briefs Adar 8, 5777 , 06/03/17 Adar 8, 5777 , 06/03/17 Netanyahu and Trump discuss Iran United States President Donald Trump called Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, Monday evening. The two leaders talked at length about the dangers arising from nuclear Iran and Iranian aggression in the region, following more rocket experiments conducted by Iran. Read more



► ◄ Last Briefs