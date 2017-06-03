Trump and Netanyahu discuss Iranian threat

PM and US President agree to work together to counter Iranian threat following further ballistic missile tests.

US President Donald Trump spoke with Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu Monday evening.

The two leaders discussed the long-term dangers of the Iran nuclear deal and Iranian agression in the region, following Iran's testing of ballistic missiles. Netanyahu and Trump agreed to work together to counter the threat posed by Iran.

The Prime Minister took the opportunity to thank the President for the warm hospitality he was shown during his visit to Washington last month, and expressed his appreciation for the President's firm statement against anti-Semitism in a speech in front of Congress last week.

It was reported today that Iran had test-fired two ballistic missiles last weekend. The missiles have a range of 250 kilometers (155 miles).

Netanyahu told the Cabinet during its weekly meeting Sunday that he was also concerned about the Iranian involvement in the Syrian civil war. He said he would speak with Russian President Vladimir Putin on Thursday to relate Israel's opposition to the establishment of a permanent Iranian military presence in Syria, with which Israel shares a border.

"I will express to the Russian President Israel's fierce opposition to this possibility, and I hope we can reach certain understandings to reduce the potential friction between their forces and ours, as we have been able to do successfully to date," Netanyahu said.