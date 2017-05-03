Hotovely: Embassy move a leadership step

Deputy Foreign Minister Tzipi Hotovely said, Sunday evening that Israel welcomes progress on the transfer of the United States embassy to Jerusalem as "Israel's capital, the natural seat of the foreign embassies, as is common in other countries."

Following her meeting with Representative Ron DeSantis from an official Congressional delegation who came to Israel to examine the implications of the transfer, Hotoveli said "This leadership step will send a message that the United States is returning to a leading role in the Middle East."

