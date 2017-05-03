'Moving the embassy would show US has returned to Middle East'

Deputy Foreign Minister meets US Congressman on trip to examine possibility of moving US embassy to Jerusalem.

Chairman of the House Subcommittee on National Security Ron DeSantis with Dep. FM Hotovely

Deputy Foreign Minister Tzipi Hotovely (Likud) met Sunday evening with US Congressman Ron DeSantis (R-Florida), who visited Israel as part of an official congressional delegation to Israel.

The delegation came to examine and discuss the possibility of relocating the US embassy in Israel from Tel Aviv to the capital of Israel, Jerusalem.

Hotovely said: "Israel welcomes the relocation of the American embassy to the capital of Israel, which is the natural location for foreign embassies, as it is in the rest of the world."

The Deputy Foreign Minister added that she hopes that the US would take the lead in correcting the historic injustice of the refusal to recognize Israel's capital. "This is an act of leadership which will transmit a message that the US has restored its leadership role in the Middle East."

The meeting was held in an informal atmosphere.

DeSantis, the Chairman of the House Subcommittee on National Security, told reporters at a press conference earlier Sunday evening that US President Donald Trump intends to stand by his campaign pledge to move the embassy to Jerusalem.

“The American people are excited to see the embassy move from Jerusalem after fifty years,” said DeSantis.