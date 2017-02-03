08:38 Reported News Briefs Adar 4, 5777 , 02/03/17 Adar 4, 5777 , 02/03/17 Hebrew University to recognize PA matriculation scores The Hebrew University will recognize Palestinian Authority matriculation scores as part of acceptance to the university, making it the first university in Israel to do so, according to a Thursday-morning report by Haaretz. Read more



