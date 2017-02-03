Hebrew University recognizes Palestinian matriculation

The Hebrew University announced that it would recognize the matriculation results of Palestinian schools. The University will be the first such Israeli academic institution to recognize the Palestinian education system's matriculation, according to a report in the Haaretz newspaper Thursday.

The report stated that the university's decision is expected to lead to a significant rise in the number of Arab students from East Jerusalem who would study in the university.

The university added that during the next few years it would admit students based on their Palestinian matriculation grades on a trial basis. It would then examine their results and determine whether to continue to recognize their matriculation grades.