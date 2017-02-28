Amona Task Force hunger strike over Ofra evictions

The Amona Task Force announced Tuesday morning that is will start a hunger strike tomorrow in a tent city near the Prime Minister's Office in response to the destruction of homes in the Samarian Jewish community of Ofra.

Referring to their own recent uprooting, the Amona residents wrote, "Destruction pursues destruction. [One's] word is not [one's] word and the national government headed by Binyamin Netanyahu and Naftali Bennett has lost the justification for its existence. It is unthinkable, just a month after the wiping out of the community of Amona, while the heart is still boiling, it refuses to be comforted after a 20-year-old lifetime achievement was cut off from the world, when families displaced from Amona live in sub [human] conditions. For almost a month eight people, parents and kids in one dormitory room - a few hundred meters away, the government destroys another neighborhood of stone houses and turns out the inhabitants of the houses. Is this the government we voted for?!"