Amona HQ announces hunger strike

The Amona headquarters announced a hunger strike to begin Wednesday opposite the Prime Minister's house in central Jerusalem.

"Demolition follows demolition. The promises are meaningless and the nationalist government led by Binyamin Netanyahu and Naftali Bennett has lost its right to exist," said Amona leaders.

"It is inconceivable that after wiping out Amona, while hearts are still burning and refusing to be comforted over the destruction of twenty years of life's work, with Amona families in deplorable conditions for a month already, with eight people confined to a room and parents and children in one room -and just a few hundred meters away the government destroys another neighborhood of permanent dwellings and removes the residents of the houses. Is this the government we voted for?

"How can you, Naftali Bennett, who committed to building a new community in place of the one destroyed, rest on your bed in Raanana and sleep peacefully despite the destruction and the human tragedy and moral cataclysm? How can you, Binyamin Netanyahu, who signed and committed to the members of Amona to build a new town, how can you continue to trot around the world while here at home, towns and entire neighborhoods of pioneers, citizens who voted for you, are wiped out and their entire lives are ruined?, " ask the Amona leaders.

"As of tomorrow we will begin a hunger strike at a tent we have set up opposite the prime minister's house until the fulfillment of the commitment to establish a new town in place of Amona. We ask the public to join us in our strike at the protest tent."