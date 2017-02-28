Shots were fired at an Israel Defense Forces unit during a Monday-evening operation near the Judean city of Efrat.
A soldier was lightly wounded and was treated at the scene. Other troops are searching for the shooters.
Adar 2, 5777 , 28/02/17
Soldier lightly wounded near Efrat
